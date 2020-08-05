Brewster Fire/Rescue Conducts Swearing In Ceremony

BREWSTER – On Wednesday August 5 Brewster Fire/Rescue hosted a swearing in ceremony for nine new firefighters and two new Captains. These staff members have been hired and promoted over the past year to replace former employees who retired or left the organization for other public safety positions. We wish the following individuals great success and luck in their new careers!

Captains

Michael Gerlach, Chad Foakes

Firefighters

Dean Smith, Louis Carlo, Megan Przygocki, Winston Rodormer, Alex McHugh, Matthew DePippo, Tyler Baker, Craig DeCosta, Jack Tuohy-Bedford