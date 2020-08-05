You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brewster Fire/Rescue Conducts Swearing In Ceremony

Brewster Fire/Rescue Conducts Swearing In Ceremony

August 5, 2020

Brewster Fire

BREWSTER – On Wednesday August 5 Brewster Fire/Rescue hosted a swearing in ceremony for nine new firefighters and two new Captains. These staff members have been hired and promoted over the past year to replace former employees who retired or left the organization for other public safety positions. We wish the following individuals great success and luck in their new careers!

Captains
Michael Gerlach, Chad Foakes

Firefighters
Dean Smith, Louis Carlo, Megan Przygocki, Winston Rodormer, Alex McHugh, Matthew DePippo, Tyler Baker, Craig DeCosta, Jack Tuohy-Bedford

