Brewster Fire/Rescue Hosts Man-in-Machine Training





BREWSTER – On Thursday October 20th, fifteen Brewster firefighters and several other members from surrounding mutual aid departments attended a full-day NFPA 1670 Technical Rescue Man-in-Machine training program presented by a group of expert instructors from Rescue Products, Inc.

The program included a morning awareness-based classroom session and an afternoon of hands-on operation and technician level training on tool selection and use and several real-world emergency scenarios including ring removals, snowblower and rebar entrapments, vehicle extrication, food grinder and heavy machinery entrapments, removal of protester locking devices, and patient assessment, care, and transport. This was a great day of training from a group of skilled instructors that provided our members and our mutual aid partners with the knowledge, skills, and abilities to respond to and operate at these types of emergencies.

Brewster Fire would like to thank the following businesses, departments, and groups for their support of this training event.

Rescue Products, Inc

Don’s Auto Cosmetics

Silver Cloud Towing

Brewster Department of Public Works

Dennis Equipment

Laurino’s Tavern

Dunkin Donuts

Photos by Brewster Fire/CWN