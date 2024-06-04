Brewster Fire/Rescue Receives $7,900.00 in Fire Safety Education Grants



BREWSTER – On Monday June 3, Brewster Fire was awarded two FY 2024 Fire Safety Education grants from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The first is a Student Awareness of Fire Education or (SAFE) grant in the amount of $4,700.00 that will support costs associated with training and placing firefighters in classrooms to conduct fire safety education in our schools while funding other community fire safety programs, initiatives, and member training throughout the year. The primary mission of the SAFE grant is to ensure our local students and community members recognize the dangers of fire and acquire the knowledge and skills they need to support a fire safe environment throughout their lifetime.

The second grant is a Senior SAFE grant in the amount of $2,200.00. This funding will provide our trainers with the ability to deliver educational programs to older adults who are statistically proven to be in a high-risk fire and life safety category.

Fire Chief Robert Moran stated, “These grant awards will allow our professional staff an outstanding opportunity to provide complimentary high-quality fire and life safety education to two of our community’s most significant population groups. We look forward to using these funds to continue our efforts to build accessible public relationships and improve the level of fire and life safety within our community. We thank Governor Healey, State Fire Marshal Davine, and the Department of Fire Services for their sustained support of enhancing the level of fire safety throughout the Commonwealth”.