Brewster Fire/Rescue Receives $91,500 FEMA (AFG) Award for Pump, Aerial Ladder, and Driver Training



BREWSTER – From Brewster Fire: On Friday August 11th Brewster Fire/Rescue received notification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that our 2022 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Application has been approved and would receive funding in the amount of $91,500. In providing the award FEMA stated, “after considerable consideration, the recipients project described in the narrative and details section of the application which included financial need, project description, cost/benefit, and statement of effect information was consistent with the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program’s purpose and worthy of an award”.

This year’s award will provide funding for the 61 hours of personnel and contract instructor costs required to deliver NFPA/ISO certified pump, aerial ladder, and driver training programs to all Brewster firefighters. These sessions will significantly enhance the ability of staff members to safely drive vehicles and efficiently operate fire department apparatus at fire scenes and other emergency incidents.

Since 2010 the department has received eleven Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) awards and one Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant totaling more than two million dollars in funding for fire and EMS equipment, fire safety education programs, firefighter training, and staffing.

Brewster Fire/Rescue would like to thank Senator Warren, Senator Markey, Congressman Keating, Brewster Select Board, and Town Manager Peter Lombardi for their support of this vital Federal grant program and for the valuable assistance provided by their offices during this year’s application period. In addition, we would also like to thank our FEMA Region 1 Fire Program Specialists Chris Babcock and Lance Harbour for the comprehensive and expert guidance they delivered to our organization throughout the entire grant process.