Brewster firefighters extricate victim after two vehicle crash

April 12, 2022

BREWSTER – Firefighters had to extricate one person from the wreckage of a two vehicle crash in Brewster. The crash happened about 4:15 PM on Route 137 at Greenland Pond Road. At least one of the victims was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Brewster Police.

