BREWSTER – The owner of this RV is sending a huge thank you to the Brewster Fire Deptartment personnel who mitigated a significant hazard at their home today. The homeowner returned to find his RV dripping liquid propane from the chassis mounted LPG Tank. Brewster Fire Personnel using a hose line patiently dispersed LPG fumes until the tank was empty which took several hours.
Brewster firefighters mitigate propane leak from RV
August 17, 2020
