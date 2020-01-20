You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brewster Firefighters respind to man trapped under a motor vehicle

Brewster Firefighters respind to man trapped under a motor vehicle

January 20, 2020


BREWSTER – Brewster Fire reports that on Saturday at 9:49 p.m., they were dispatch to a reported male trapped under a vehicle in the parking lot of 1993 Main Street (Route 6A). On arrival, Squad 241 and Ambulance 242 under the direction of Firefighter/Paramedic Kirk Rounseville found a male with his leg entangled in the wheel well of a motor vehicle. Firefighters immediately initiated the extrication of the patient by using high pressure air bags to to lift the vehicle off of the ground to gain access to the area. Deputy Chief Varley arrived on scene and assumed command of the incident. Using the air bags and cribbing to lift and stabilize the vehicle, firefighters were able to rapidly gain access to and remove the patient’s entangled leg from underneath the vehicle. The patient was them promptly transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

