Brewster, Mass State Police arrest man on child pornography charges



BREWSTER – On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, investigators from the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit and Brewster Police Department arrested Thadius W. McGrath for one count of Possession of Child Pornography. Both the Cyber Crime Unit and the Brewster Police Department are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The ICAC Task Force is a national task force of investigators who investigate offenders using the Internet or other online technology to sexually exploit children.

The investigation began when two Cybertipline Reports were generated from an online cloud service provider. The cloud service provider reported images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) had been uploaded to a particular account. The Cybertipline report is a tool used by electronic service providers to notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) when CSAM is discovered within their services. For more information about NCMEC, please visit www.missingkids.org.

Through the use of legal process and other investigative tools, investigators determined the user of the account was Thadius McGrath. Evidence relative to the investigation was seized and McGrath was placed into custody without incident.

NCMEC’s CyberTipline is the nation’s centralized reporting system for the online exploitation of children. The public and electronic service providers can make reports of suspected online enticement of children for sexual acts, extra-familial child sexual molestation, child pornography, child sex tourism, child sex trafficking, unsolicited obscene materials sent to a child, misleading domain names, and misleading words or digital images on the internet.