Brewster Police investigating disturbing image drawn in snow



BREWSTER – From Brewster Police: On Friday, January 24th, the Brewster Police Department received a phone call from a resident who observed what appeared to be a swastika drawn in the snow that was on the ice of Elbow Pond. After taking a photograph of what they observed, the party reported that they went onto the ice and destroyed the image. Anyone with information about who may have created the image is encouraged to contact the police department at 508-896-7011.

The Brewster Police Department takes any incidents of hate seriously, especially those directed at a person or group based on their race, color, religion, national origin, gender, disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity.