You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brewster Police investigating disturbing image drawn in snow

Brewster Police investigating disturbing image drawn in snow

January 28, 2025


BREWSTERFrom Brewster Police: On Friday, January 24th, the Brewster Police Department received a phone call from a resident who observed what appeared to be a swastika drawn in the snow that was on the ice of Elbow Pond. After taking a photograph of what they observed, the party reported that they went onto the ice and destroyed the image. Anyone with information about who may have created the image is encouraged to contact the police department at 508-896-7011.
The Brewster Police Department takes any incidents of hate seriously, especially those directed at a person or group based on their race, color, religion, national origin, gender, disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 