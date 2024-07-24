Brewster Police Officer arrested on charges of possessing and disseminating child pornography



BARNSTABLE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced that Matthew B. Marshall, a police officer with the Town of Brewster Police Department, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after his duty shift by members of the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crimes Unit/Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Officer Marshall is charged with Possession of Child Pornography, Dissemination of Child Pornography, Defacement of Real or Personal Property, Unlawful Communication of Record Information, and Photos Taken Outside of First Responder’s Official Duties.

Chief Heath Eldredge of the Brewster Police Department immediately suspended Officer Marshall’s license to carry a firearm, secured his service weapon from Officer Marshall, and placed Officer Marshall on administrative leave.

Matthew B. Marshall will be arraigned tomorrow, Thursday July 25th at 9 AM in the Orleans District Court. District Attorney Galibois would like to recognize the extensive investigation conducted by the members of the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crimes Unit/Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the additional assistance by Brewster PD Chief Heath Eldredge. Courtney Scalice, Chief of Children Protection and Vulnerable Victims will be prosecuting the case for the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent