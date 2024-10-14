You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brewster Police seek vehicle of interest

Brewster Police seek vehicle of interest

October 14, 2024


BREWSTER – Brewster Police are looking to identify a vehicle after an incident at Mothers’s Bog and Slough Road today. Please contact dispatch at 508-896-7011. Officer Rice is investigating the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 