Brink’s donates former armored car to Sheriff’s office which will be used by SWAT team

BOURNE – Sheriff Cummings would like to thank Brink’s for donating an armored vehicle to the BCSO which has been upfitted for use by the BCSO and the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council for their regional SWAT teams. The CCRLEC, a collaboration between the 15 police departments on the Cape, the BCSO and the Town of Nantucket, shares resources when needed to respond to unusual occurrences such as active shooter incidents, violent criminal apprehensions, barricaded subjects, hostage rescue, ferry protection, school or workplace violence, major police deployments during special events and other situations requiring exceptional police actions. Similar to S-300, the Sheriff’s Patrol Boat, the armored vehicle is another delivery platform utilized by the CCRLEC SWAT team to enhance law enforcement operations and keep our community safe.

The Sheriff’s department sends out a big shout-out to their vehicle fleet mechanic, Patrick DePina, for all the work he did to get the truck in tip top shape for the SWAT officers! Public Safety is a core mission of the BCSO!