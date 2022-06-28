CHATHAM – A broken utility pole and resulting primary wires coming down knocked out power to about 4,500 Eversource customers in Chatham. The incident happened shortly before noon Tuesday on Old Queen Anne Road near Captain Kendrick Drive. Eversource was called to make repairs. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.
Broken utility pole causes large power outage in Chatham
June 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
