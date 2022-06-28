You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Broken utility pole causes large power outage in Chatham

Broken utility pole causes large power outage in Chatham

June 28, 2022

CHATHAM – A broken utility pole and resulting primary wires coming down knocked out power to about 4,500 Eversource customers in Chatham. The incident happened shortly before noon Tuesday on Old Queen Anne Road near Captain Kendrick Drive. Eversource was called to make repairs. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.

