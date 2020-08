HYANNIS – Bruins Legend Bobby Orr stopped by Barnstable Police Monday to show his appreciation for their department! He signed photos for them and thanked them for their service. Pictured here is Deputy Chief Cabral and Sgt. Fullam with Orr receiving the photos.





BOURNE – The Bourne Police Department would like to thank New England legend Bobby Orr for swinging by the station today. Photo (l-r) Sgt. Dougherty, Bobby Orr, Officer Bergman.