Brush fire extends to rear of Yarmouth amusement center



SOUTH YARMOUTH – A brush fire extended to the rear of Ryan Family Amusements at 1067 Main Street (Route 28) in Yarmouth shortly after 5:30 PM Saturday. Patrons in the business evacuated safely. Mutual aid from Dennis responded to assist.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames knocked down and worked to keep the brush fire from spreading to any other structures. Eversource and National Grid were called to check their meters on the amusement building.



This is the second example of the Red Flag conditions that allowed for critical fire spread Saturday. Earlier in the afternoon, flames spread to a house on Main Street in Hyannis.

About 6:15 PM a brush fire extended to a fence on Indian Trail in Harwich but was stopped before reaching the house.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN