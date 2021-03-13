You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Grass fire extends to building in Hyannis

Grass fire extends to building in Hyannis

March 13, 2021


HYANNIS – It was an apparent example of the Reg Flag Warning conditions Saturday. Just after 4 PM a call came in for a structure fire at 576 Main Street in Hyannis. Arriving crews found a grass fire that was extending to a building. The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. The damage to the structure appeared to be on the exterior.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

