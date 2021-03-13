HYANNIS – It was an apparent example of the Reg Flag Warning conditions Saturday. Just after 4 PM a call came in for a structure fire at 576 Main Street in Hyannis. Arriving crews found a grass fire that was extending to a building. The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. The damage to the structure appeared to be on the exterior.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Grass fire extends to building in Hyannis
March 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Bill Filed to End Daylight Savings Time
- A Year of Distance Learning Wears Thin
- Cape Cod Businesses Continue to Feel COVID Impacts
- Feds Ease Nursing Home Visitation Rules
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Announces COVID Vaccination Appointments
- Lauf Proud of Community COVID Response, Ready to Expand Vaccinations
- Sunday Journal – WeNeedAVacation.com
- Sunday Journal – Family Pantry Of Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award
- Biden Aims for Quicker Shots, “Independence From This Virus”
- A Year Later, Cape Cod COVID Task Force Working Towards Recovery
- Fire Officials Urge Residents to Check Alarms as Clocks Spring Forward
- Steamship Authority Seeking Input on Woods Hole Project