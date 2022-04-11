ORLEANS – A brush fire broke out in Orleans off Bakers Pond Road late Monday afternoon. Because of multiple calls in progress, an Eastham engine responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
Brush fire quickly doused in Orleans
April 11, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Boston Marathon Bomber Again Tries to Avoid Execution
- Report Claims Switching to Electric Vehicles Has Health Benefits
- Falmouth Town Meeting Voters Approve New Fire Station
- Barnstable County Receives Grant to Help People Affected by Homelessness
- Deadline Approaches for Mashpee Town Meeting Voting
- Keep Pets S.A.F.E. Program Reaches Two-Year Anniversary
- Housing Nonprofit Announces Earth Day Clean-Up
- Lawmakers Urge Barnstable County to Focus Big, Regional Issues With COVID Funds
- State Officials Identify $6 Million in Public Benefit Fraud
- Plimoth Patuxet Museums Celebrates Major Milestone
- Local Health Organizations Receive Money to Boost Vaccinations
- Sunday Journal – Champ Homes Earth Day 5K Clean Up
- Sunday Journal – Dr. Madhavi Venkatesan with Sustainable Practices