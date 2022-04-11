You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brush fire quickly doused in Orleans

Brush fire quickly doused in Orleans

April 11, 2022

Orleans Fire-Rescue/CWN

ORLEANS – A brush fire broke out in Orleans off Bakers Pond Road late Monday afternoon. Because of multiple calls in progress, an Eastham engine responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 