Brush fire scorches about half acre in Harwich

May 11, 2021



HARWICH – A brush fire scorched about a half acre in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the front yard of 524 Main Street near the Cape Cod Rail Trail and were able to quickly douse the smoky blaze.
Chris, a CWN reader submitted these photos. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!

