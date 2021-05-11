HARWICH – A brush fire scorched about a half acre in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the front yard of 524 Main Street near the Cape Cod Rail Trail and were able to quickly douse the smoky blaze.
Chris, a CWN reader submitted these photos. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!
Brush fire scorches about half acre in Harwich
May 11, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pfizer COVID-19 Shot Expanded to US Children As Young As 12
- Busy Hurricane Season for Mariners Predicted
- Drone Video Shows Endangered Whales Appearing to Embrace
- Motorists Warned of Repaving on Hinckley Road and Route 132
- State on Track for 4 Million Vaccinated by June
- Virtual Meetings Allow Comment on Cape Transportation Planning
- Bay State Gas Prices Up After Pipeline Cyber Attack
- Massachusetts Moves Into Next Reopening Phase
- Lane Closures In Hyannis Begin Monday
- With COVID Vaccines Plentiful, Clinics Consider New Strategies
- Hyannis Main Street to Feature Street Barriers Again
- State Updates Tax Relief For Certain Businesses
- Brewster to Hold Vote on Dog Park