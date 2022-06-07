FALMOUTH – A brush fire had started to burn an awning of a clothing store in Falmouth. Firefighters rushed to Maxwell & Company at 200 Main Street about 7 PM Saturday and quickly doused the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Brush fire singes awning of Falmouth clothing store
June 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
