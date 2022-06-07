You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brush fire singes awning of Falmouth clothing store

Brush fire singes awning of Falmouth clothing store

June 7, 2022

FALMOUTH – A brush fire had started to burn an awning of a clothing store in Falmouth. Firefighters rushed to Maxwell & Company at 200 Main Street about 7 PM Saturday and quickly doused the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

