Brush fire singes deck of home in Orleans

April 18, 2025

ORLEANS – A brush fire singed the deck of a home in Orleans late Friday evening. Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames on Highview Lane. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

