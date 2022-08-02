BOURNE – A brush fire caused traffic slowdowns along Sandwich Road in Bourne. Firefighters worked to get the flames under control after the fire broke out near the Midway Recreation area early Tuesday afternoon. Smoke could be seen rising from the area from the Bourne Bridge. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Brush fire slows traffic along Sandwich Road in Bourne
August 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
