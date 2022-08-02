You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brush fire slows traffic along Sandwich Road in Bourne

Brush fire slows traffic along Sandwich Road in Bourne

August 2, 2022

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A brush fire caused traffic slowdowns along Sandwich Road in Bourne. Firefighters worked to get the flames under control after the fire broke out near the Midway Recreation area early Tuesday afternoon. Smoke could be seen rising from the area from the Bourne Bridge. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

