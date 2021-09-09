Breaking: Serious injuries reported after fiery Cape Air plane crash in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Emergency units rushed to the Provincetown Municipal Airport for a report of plane crash shortly before 3:30 PM Thursday. The plane reportedly went down on Race Point Road along side the airport striking several trees and catching fire. Reports indicated a pilot and 6 passengers were on board the Cape Air Cessna 402C aircraft. Everyone made it out of the plane but there are reports some of the victims suffered burns. Multiple ambulances rushed victims to Cape Cod Hospital after weather grounded medical helicopters. The FAA and NSTB will investigate the cause of the crash. There was an alert for a storm with a possible waterspout in Wellfleet Harbor shortly before the crash but it is not clear if weather was a factor in the crash.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

From the National Weather Service: “At 312 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm capable of producing a waterspout over Cape Cod Bay, near Wellfleet, or 10 miles southeast of Provincetown, moving northeast at 30 mph.” This was the doppler radar in velocity mode at that time (click image to enlarge):



Cape Air tweeted: “Cape Air confirms that Flight 2072 traveling from Boston Logan International to Provincetown Airport plane exited the runway. Six passengers and one crew member were onboard. Emergency crews are onsite and we will provide more details as they become available.”