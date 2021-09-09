You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / High rip current risk today due to swells from Hurricane Larry

High rip current risk today due to swells from Hurricane Larry

September 9, 2021


Rip Current Statement

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
257 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

…HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents expected.

* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Eastern Essex MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI, Newport RI and Block Island RI Counties.

* WHEN…From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening.

* IMPACTS…Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

