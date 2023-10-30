You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Burning power lines prompts detours on Route 28 in Bourne

October 30, 2023

BOURNE – Burning power lines and the possibility they could fall into the roadway was prompting traffic detours in Bourne. The scene unfolded on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) near the Bourne Solid Waste facility around 10 AM. Traffic was being detoured onto Waterhouse Road until Eversource crews could arrive and make the scene safe. It was not immediately clear of the rainy weather contributed to the situation. Eversource was forced to cut power to about 350 customers to make repairs. Traffic reopened shortly after 11 AM.

