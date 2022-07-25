BOURNE – A crash in Bourne snarled traffic on Route 6 for a time. The crash happened sometime after 3 PM at St. Margaret’s Street. At least two people were transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Buzzards Bay crash stalls traffic on Route 6
July 25, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
