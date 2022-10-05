Buzzards Bay man pleads guilty to role in violent kidnapping



BOSTON, MA – A Buzzards Bay man pleaded guilty on Sept. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to his role in a violent kidnapping tied to a Cape Cod heroin trafficking ring.

Cameron Cartier, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice by retaliating against a witness, victim, or informant. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Jan. 10, 2023. Cartier was charged along with four co-conspirators in March 2020.

“Mr. Cartier’s conduct is nothing short of horrifying. He actively and willingly participated in a violent scheme to kidnap, beat, terrorize and threaten to sexually assault a victim who he incorrectly believed was working with law enforcement,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “This case is a good example of how drug trafficking activities can drive violence in our communities. Pursuing drug traffickers and violent criminals and removing them from the neighborhoods they terrorize and harm is a top priority of my administration.”

This case arose from an investigation into a wide-ranging heroin trafficking conspiracy in the Cape Cod area. According to court documents, in April 2019, Cartier and his co-conspirators lured a known victim from Massachusetts to Rhode Island, where they kidnapped and held him, stripped him naked, assaulted and threatened to rape him, and then took his clothing and cellular telephone. The purpose of this kidnapping and assault was to retaliate against the victim because Cartier and allegedly his co-conspirators erroneously believed the victim was cooperating with law enforcement. A video of the kidnapping and assault was allegedly filmed and maintained by Cartier’s co-conspirators.

On Sept. 14, 2022, co-conspirator Albert Lee pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. On Aug. 11, 2022, co-conspirator Anthony Basilici pleaded guilty to his role in the violent kidnapping as well as drug trafficking, witness retaliation and intimidation charges. Three remaining defendants – Edwin Otero, Justin Joseph and Tony Johnson – have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled for trial in January 2023.

The charge of conspiracy to commit kidnapping provides for a sentence of up to life in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of conspiracy to obstruct justice by retaliating against a witness, victim, or informant provides for a sentence of no greater than 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins; Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Boston Field Division; Barnstable Police Chief Matthew K. Sonnabend; and Barnstable County Sheriff James M. Cummings made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Pohl and Lauren Graber of Rollins’ Criminal Division are prosecuting the case.

The remaining defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.