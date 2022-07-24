WELLFLEET – Several Good Samaritans are credited with saving the life of a person who was drowning at Great Pond in Wellfleet Sunday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the scene after multiple 911 calls around 2 PM. The bystanders performed CPR and officials report the victim was conscious and alert when they arrived. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Bystanders save drowning victim at Great Pond in Wellfleet
July 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
