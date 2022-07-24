You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bystanders save drowning victim at Great Pond in Wellfleet

Bystanders save drowning victim at Great Pond in Wellfleet

July 24, 2022

WELLFLEET – Several Good Samaritans are credited with saving the life of a person who was drowning at Great Pond in Wellfleet Sunday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the scene after multiple 911 calls around 2 PM. The bystanders performed CPR and officials report the victim was conscious and alert when they arrived. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 