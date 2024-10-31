C-O-MM Fire announces promotion of lieutenant to deputy chief

CENTERVILLE – The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department (C_O_MM) is proud to announce the promotion of Lieutenant Michael Rogers to the position of Deputy Fire Chief. With over 20 years of experience in the fire service, Mike brings a wealth of knowledge and a diverse background in education to this important role. His career began at the West Barnstable Fire Department in 2004, and he joined the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department in 2005, achieving the rank of Lieutenant in 2020.

Mike holds a Bachelor’s degree in Fire Science and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Anna Maria College. He is also a credentialed Fire Chief by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Fire Service Commission. In addition to his operational experience, Mike has also served in union leadership as President of Local 2346 and briefly as the department’s Training Officer. Among his proudest achievements is his dedication to peer support and critical incident stress management. Mike will commence his new duties on Monday, November 4th and a formal change of command ceremony will take place on February 28th, 2025. We wish him the best of luck in this vital role. Congratulations, Deputy Chief Rogers!