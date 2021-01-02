BARNSTABLE – A candle is suspected of starting a small fire that made for some tense moments in Barnstable. Firefighters and police rushed to a house on Brentwood Lane around 5:45 PM after reports of the fire and a possible person unable to evacuate. Luckily the fire was out when they arrived. The victim was evaluated by EMTs on the scene.
Candle suspected in small fire in Barnstable
January 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
