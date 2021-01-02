You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Candle suspected in small fire in Barnstable

Candle suspected in small fire in Barnstable

January 2, 2021

BARNSTABLE – A candle is suspected of starting a small fire that made for some tense moments in Barnstable. Firefighters and police rushed to a house on Brentwood Lane around 5:45 PM after reports of the fire and a possible person unable to evacuate. Luckily the fire was out when they arrived. The victim was evaluated by EMTs on the scene.

