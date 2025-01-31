You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Cape Air plane lands safely after pilot reports smoke in the cochpit

January 31, 2025

capecod.com file photo

HYANNIS – A Cape Air Cessna 402C landed safely at Cape Cod Gateway Airport shortly after 4:30 PM Friday after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit. Flight tracking shows it was Cape Air flight 912 from Boston to Nantucket which diverted safely to Hyannis. 5 people were onboard the aircraft and no injuries were reported. The FAA will investigate the incident.

