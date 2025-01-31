HYANNIS – A Cape Air Cessna 402C landed safely at Cape Cod Gateway Airport shortly after 4:30 PM Friday after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit. Flight tracking shows it was Cape Air flight 912 from Boston to Nantucket which diverted safely to Hyannis. 5 people were onboard the aircraft and no injuries were reported. The FAA will investigate the incident.
Cape Air plane lands safely after pilot reports smoke in the cochpit
January 31, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – The Great Blizzards of Massachusetts Special Hockey Team Hosts Polar Plunge
- No Obvious Injuries Detected On Whale That Washed Up On Cuttyhunk
- Boston Skating Club Members Mourned In Deadly DC Air Collision
- Harwich Animal Control Reports Ailing Coyote
- Gosnold Behavioral Health Finalizing Move Off-Cape
- Registration Deadline This Weekend For Popular Relay Run
- Bill Filed To Create Safety Rules At Motocross Tracks
- Cold Brook Preserve Opened To Public
- Auction Thursday For Low-Number Right Whale License Plates
- Bird Flu Reportedly “Widespread” in State, Says MassWildlife
- Chapter 40B Housing Approved in Falmouth
- Steamship Authority Releases Opening Day Nantucket Bookings
- Eight Local Volunteer Organizations Receive Grant Awards