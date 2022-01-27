HYANNIS – A Cape Air Cessna 402C plane landed safety at Cape Cod Gateway Airport after reporting the pilot reported an issue with the landing gear. The plane touched down safely about 3:30 PM Thursday afternoon with airport crash and Hyannis firefighters standing by. No injuries were reported. The plane was towed to a hangar for further inspection.
Cape Air plane lands safely in Hyannis after reporting landing gear issue
January 27, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
