Cape Air plane lands safely in Hyannis after reporting landing gear issue

January 27, 2022

capecod.com file photo

HYANNIS – A Cape Air Cessna 402C plane landed safety at Cape Cod Gateway Airport after reporting the pilot reported an issue with the landing gear. The plane touched down safely about 3:30 PM Thursday afternoon with airport crash and Hyannis firefighters standing by. No injuries were reported. The plane was towed to a hangar for further inspection.

