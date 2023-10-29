You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Cape Air plane returns to Hyannis after inflight issue

Cape Air plane returns to Hyannis after inflight issue

October 29, 2023

capecod.com file photo

HYANNIS – A Cape Air plane returned to Cape Cod Gateway Airport after the pilot reported an unknown issue shortly after 8 AM Sunday. Flight tracking indicated the plane had departed for Nantucket when the pilot decided to return to Hyannis. The aircraft set down safely and no injuries were reported to the 5 people on board. Further details were not immediately available.

