HYANNIS – A Cape Air plane returned to Cape Cod Gateway Airport after the pilot reported an unknown issue shortly after 8 AM Sunday. Flight tracking indicated the plane had departed for Nantucket when the pilot decided to return to Hyannis. The aircraft set down safely and no injuries were reported to the 5 people on board. Further details were not immediately available.
Cape Air plane returns to Hyannis after inflight issue
October 29, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Steamship Authority Offering Chance at $500 Gift Card
- National First Responders Day Saturday
- Sunday Journal – Healey’s Housing Bill a Game Changer for Cape Cod, Says Selectman Forest
- Sunday Journal – Emergency Sheltering Laws Need to Change, Says State Rep. Xiarhos
- Wellfleet Gets $3 Million MassWorks Grant
- Barnstable Village Getting Intersection Improvements
- AG Campbell Joins Bipartisan Coalition Suing Meta
- Representative Xiarhos Pushes for Right to Shelter Changes
- Orleans’ Underground Mall Scales Back Apartment Plans
- UPDATE: Mass State Police Offering Mutual Aid to Maine Following Shooting
- Joint Base Officials Say Concepts for Affordable Housing in Earliest Stages
- Orleans Special Town Election Tackling EMS Staffing
- Summit Seeks To Unite Community In Push For Sustainable Business Practices