Cape Cod Canal Sagamore Bridge lane closures to start April 12 due to critical maintenance work



BOURNE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District announced today that lane restrictions will begin mid-April on the Sagamore Bridge spanning the Cape Cod Canal in Bourne, Massachusetts, due to scheduled maintenance work.

Beginning April 12, 2021, vehicle travel over the bridge will be reduced from the current two lanes in each direction to a single 12-foot lane in each direction as repairs to structural steel supports and the bridge lighting system are conducted. Lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day until the project is completed. Repair work and lane restrictions are scheduled to end prior to Memorial Day weekend.

Motorists planning to use the Sagamore Bridge during this timeframe should be aware that travel delays are likely to occur during the morning and afternoon peak travel periods each day. Signs, traffic control devices and police details will be used at all times that work is being performed on the bridge.

USACE’s construction contractor for this project, R. Zoppo Corporation of Stoughton, Massachusetts, will perform the work in phases utilizing multiple shifts to keep the bridge open at all times and complete the work as quickly as possible. All traffic lanes on the Bourne Bridge will remain open while work is occurring on the Sagamore Bridge.

This bridge work is critical to maintaining the structural integrity of the bridges, which are a vital component to the transportation system of Cape Cod, the Islands and southeastern Massachusetts. Work will include steel repairs to base structures of light posts, installation of repaired light posts, repairs to the bridge fence and light brackets, and replacement of conduits, cables and light fixtures.