Cape Cod Healthcare Hosting Community Blood Drive in Yarmouth

(SOUTH YARMOUTH) – Cape Cod Healthcare will host the Yarmouth Community Blood Drive at Thirwood Place in South Yarmouth on Thursday, January 9th, 2025, as the need for blood donations on Cape Cod continues to increase.

The Yarmouth Community Blood Drive is open to the public and will take place from 9:40 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 237 North Main St. in South Yarmouth.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER:

Cape Cod and Falmouth Hospitals perform more than 8,500 blood transfusions every year for elective and emergency surgery, anemia, bleeding disorders, massive blood loss due to trauma, and other procedures.

Every pint of blood donated at the Yarmouth Community Blood Drive will stay on Cape Cod to serve the local community, as all blood collected by Cape Cod Healthcare stays in Barnstable County.

“The demand for blood on Cape Cod remains high and continues to increase on a regular basis. We encourage everyone who can donate to join us for this important community event that literally provides the gift of life,” said Thirwood Place Executive Director Ken Smith.

The need for blood never goes away and with a shelf life of just 42 days for red blood cells, the supply must be replenished year-round. Donating blood is truly giving the gift of life as one pint of blood can save up to two lives. About one in ten people entering the hospital will need blood.

“The winter months are often a challenging time to collect blood as inclement weather and seasonal illness may impact donations. If you haven’t donated blood in the last 56 days, please consider donating at an upcoming blood drive,” said Cape Cod Healthcare Sr. Blood Donor Recruiter Jonathan DeCoste.

Blood isn’t just a single gift. It’s parts – platelets, plasma, and red blood cells – all provide distinct gifts a donor can give to a patient.

To make an appointment for the Yarmouth Community Blood Drive at Thirwood Place on Thursday, January 9th from 9:40am to 4 pm, visit the donor portal by clicking here.