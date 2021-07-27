Osterville man sentenced in connection with Heroin conspiracy

BOSTON, MA – An Osterville man was sentenced in federal court in Boston today for his role in a wide-ranging heroin trafficking conspiracy.

Eric Brando, 29, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to 66 months in prison and six years of supervised release. In February 2020, Brando pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

In May 2019, Brando and 10 co-defendants were arrested and charged with various drug distribution offenses.

According to court documents, in 2019, law enforcement began an investigation into a Cape Cod drug trafficking organization, allegedly led by co-defendant Edwin Otero. It is alleged that Otero and his co-conspirators distributed large quantities of heroin throughout Cape Cod, including Hyannis, Mashpee, Centerville and Osterville, as well as Pawtucket, R.I. Interceptions from Otero’s phone identified Brando as a drug trafficker supplied by Otero. In addition to moving sizeable quantities of heroin, the investigation revealed that members of the Otero crew shot at a drug customer over an unpaid debt and videotaped themselves beating another man they incorrectly believed had provided information to the police.

Brando is the first defendant to be sentenced in this case and the fourth to have pleaded guilty. The remaining seven defendants have pleaded not guilty and are pending trial.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin provides for a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of $5 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell; Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division; and Barnstable Police Chief Matthew K. Sonnabend made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Pohl and Lauren Graber of Mendell’s Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit are prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The remaining defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

CWN archives show that on April 22nd, 2014, Brando was one of 5 suspects arrested in connection with a stabbing at the Quarterdeck lounge in Hyannis. CWN reported:

“On April 22nd at approximately 1:30 a.m., Barnstable Police responded to an altercation/stabbing at the Quarterdeck Lounge in Hyannis. Arriving officers found a man at the scene suffering from multiple life threatening stab wounds to his back. The victim was transported by Hyannis Rescue to Cape Cod Hospital and nearly died from his injuries.

The on-scene investigation indicated that the victim attempted to intervene in an altercation between a male and female behind the lounge during which the male physically assaulted the female. As the victim attempted to aid the female, a large group of men and women (at least 10) that had exited the bar surrounded the victim and attacked him. The lone victim was pummeled, kicked, and stabbed by the mob. Since the incident, BPD Detective Sgt Mark Mellyn and Detective John York have conducted an extensive follow up investigation to identify the attackers.

As a result of the investigation, Eric Brando Jr, 22, of Hyannis, was identified as one of the attackers. BPD Narcotics Detectives conducted a brief drug investigation targeting Brando Jr. and were able to obtain a search warrant for the Pepper Lane residence where Brando Jr. lives with his father, Eric Brando Sr, 40. On Wednesday, BPD Detectives and SCU Officers attempted to serve the search warrant and arrest Brando Jr. as he left the residence on a scooter. Brando Jr. refused to stop and led officers on a chase down Route 132.

Brando Jr. was arrested after being found hiding in an apartment in the Cape Crossroads complex on Route 132. Brando Jr was charged with Operating a Moped Without a License, Failure to Stop for a Police Officer and Destruction of Property for damaging a fence while trying to escape. Brando Jr was also charged with Assault With Intent to Murder and Assault and Battery Causing Serious Bodily Injury for the Quarterdeck attack. Note – Brando Jr. has an extensive criminal record and is currently out on bail on multiple drug charges in Barnstable Superior Court.

Eric Brando Sr. was arrested and charged with Trafficking Cocaine after 28 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and approximately $2,000 in cash was found during the search of the Pepper Lane residence. As Detectives arrived to serve the search warrant, Raena Ketch, 31, of Hyannis and Richard Roser, 38, of Hyannis were stopped as they left the residence. Ketch was found to be in Possession of a bag of Cocaine. Ketch was arrested and charged with Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Distribute and Roser was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substance Act. Matthew Fisher, 36, of Wareham was arrested on outstanding warrants for Operating after Suspension and Threat to Commit a Crime when he arrived at the residence during the search warrant. All suspects were arraigned in Barnstable District Court this morning.

Media release and mugshots furnished by Barnstable Police.”