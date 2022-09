BOURNE – A car and motorcycle collided in the rotary on the Cape side of the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. One person was transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. The motorcycle had to be towed from the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Shortly before the crash, Bourne rescuers were called to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy after several people became trapped in a stalled elevator. Everyone was rescued and no injuries were reported.