Car and motorcycle collide in Falmouth

August 17, 2022

FALMOUTH – A car and motorcycle collided in Falmouth shortly after 10 AM Wednesday morning. The crash happened at East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) and Shorewood Drive. The cyclist was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

