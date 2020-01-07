DENNIS – A car crashed into a building in Dennis sometime after 12:30 AM Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 332 Route 28 near School Street. The driver reportedly escaped serious injury but was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Dennis Police are investigating if alcohol was a factor in the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Car crashes into building in Dennis
January 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State Grants to Aid Yarmouth, Dennis With Technology Upgrades
- Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren in Presidential Race
- Amy Kennedy to Run Against Party-switching US Rep. Van Drew
- 3rd Baby Right Whale Spotted, Giving Conservationists Hope
- Bolton ‘Prepared to Testify’ if Subpoenaed in Senate Trial
- Chatham will Increase Childcare Voucher Program Funding
- WHOI Celebrates 90th Anniversary With Commemorative Postmark
- Mashpee Selectmen to Get Update on Waste Removal Contract
- Sandwich DPW Prepares For Winter Weather Season
- Roadwork Planned This Week in Barnstable
- Bourne DPW Wants New Vehicles as Part of Capital Request
- Second Republican Announces Run for Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate
- Yarmouth Police Report Sharp Decrease in Break-ins