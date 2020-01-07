You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into building in Dennis

Car crashes into building in Dennis

January 7, 2020

DENNIS – A car crashed into a building in Dennis sometime after 12:30 AM Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 332 Route 28 near School Street. The driver reportedly escaped serious injury but was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Dennis Police are investigating if alcohol was a factor in the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

