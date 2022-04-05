HARWICH – A car crashed into a building at 704 Main Street in Harwich sometime before 1 PM Tuesday. The driver of the Toyota Camry was evaluated for possible injuries. Luckily, the vehicle narrowly missed the building’s gas meter. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Photos by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN; video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Video report: Car crashes into building in Harwich
April 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Bismore Park Marina Survey Project Begins Soon
- Summit to Address Environmental Preservation Strategies
- Family Pantry Adding New Services, Reducing Visit Limit
- World Hurtling to Climate Danger Zone, Brakes Half-Pulled
- Oil Spill Response Training Being Conducted in Chatham
- Mayflower II Set for Return to Cape Cod, Plymouth on April 13
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Volunteer Campaign a Success
- Cape Nonprofit Highlights Benefits of Banking Local
- Barnstable County Considers Ways to Pay for PFAS Cleanup
- Watch New Osprey Nest Cam in Falmouth
- Chatham Inn Sells to Real Estate Investment Company
- Barnstable County Sets Up System for Towns to Acquire COVID Money
- Officials Urge Caution after Fire at Fort Devens