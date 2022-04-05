Video report: Car crashes into building in Harwich



HARWICH – A car crashed into a building at 704 Main Street in Harwich sometime before 1 PM Tuesday. The driver of the Toyota Camry was evaluated for possible injuries. Luckily, the vehicle narrowly missed the building’s gas meter. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

Photos by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN; video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



ha040522 Car vs building from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.