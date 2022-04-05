You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video report: Car crashes into building in Harwich

Video report: Car crashes into building in Harwich

April 5, 2022


HARWICH – A car crashed into a building at 704 Main Street in Harwich sometime before 1 PM Tuesday. The driver of the Toyota Camry was evaluated for possible injuries. Luckily, the vehicle narrowly missed the building’s gas meter. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Photos by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN; video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

ha040522 Car vs building from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

