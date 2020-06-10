You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Car crashes into building in Yarmouth

Video: Car crashes into building in Yarmouth

June 10, 2020


YARMOUTH – Shortly after 10 AM Wednesday morning, an elderly woman apparently hit the gas instead of the brake crashing into a building at 12 White’s Path in Yarmouth. The Subaru Forester jumped a parking bumper and crashed into the strip mall. The driver as not injured and no one in the building was hurt. A building inspector was called to the scene to check the integrity of the structure before the vehicle was removed. Yarmouth Police are investigating.
Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN; video by Carl R. Jacobs/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 