Video: Car crashes into building in Yarmouth



YARMOUTH – Shortly after 10 AM Wednesday morning, an elderly woman apparently hit the gas instead of the brake crashing into a building at 12 White’s Path in Yarmouth. The Subaru Forester jumped a parking bumper and crashed into the strip mall. The driver as not injured and no one in the building was hurt. A building inspector was called to the scene to check the integrity of the structure before the vehicle was removed. Yarmouth Police are investigating.

Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN; video by Carl R. Jacobs/CWN

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>