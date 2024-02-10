You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into Centerville library

February 10, 2024

CENTERVILLE – A car reportedly crashed into the Centerville Public Library sometime after noon Saturday. The driver appeared to have escaped any serious injuries and no one inside the library on Main Street was injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

