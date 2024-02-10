CENTERVILLE – A car reportedly crashed into the Centerville Public Library sometime after noon Saturday. The driver appeared to have escaped any serious injuries and no one inside the library on Main Street was injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Car crashes into Centerville library
February 10, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
