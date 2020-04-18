You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into house in Falmouth

April 18, 2020

FALMOUTH – A car reportedly crashed into a house in Falmouth sometime after 4:30 PM Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of East Falmouth Highway and Central Avenue. The driver was taken to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. A building inspector was called to check the damage to the structure which was described as moderate. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

