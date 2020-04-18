FALMOUTH – A car reportedly crashed into a house in Falmouth sometime after 4:30 PM Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of East Falmouth Highway and Central Avenue. The driver was taken to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. A building inspector was called to check the damage to the structure which was described as moderate. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car crashes into house in Falmouth
April 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
