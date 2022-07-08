HYANNIS – A pickup truck crashed into a business in Hyannis sometime after 1:30 PM Friday. Firefighters arrived at All Cape Auto Sales on Yarmouth Road to find a Toyota Tundra had gone into the garage and through a side wall. Once the building was shored up the driver was removed and transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. A building inspector was called to determine the stability of the structure. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Pickup crashes into Hyannis car dealership
July 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
