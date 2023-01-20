FALMOUTH – A car struck the Benjamin Moore pain store at 631 Main Street (Route 28) shortly after 9:30 PM Thursday. Despite the damage, the driver of the Ford Mustang did not suffer any serious injuries. A fire hydrant was also sheared off in the crash. The structure suffered significant damage to a corner of it and a building inspector was called to the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating if speed and wet conditions may have been factors in the crash.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)
Car crashes into paint store in Falmouth
January 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
