HYANNIS – A car crashed into a building on Main Street in Hyannis shortly after 4 PM Tuesday. The business is Smith Family Popcorn at 545 Main Street. One person was evaluated for injuries. Officials also called for the Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team to respond to shore up the structure which appeared to be in danger of partially collapsing after being struck by a Toyota Rav4. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Main Street was shutdown at High School Road.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Car crashes into store on Main Street in Hyannis
May 21, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
