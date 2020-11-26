You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into tree in median on Route 6 in Sandwich

Car crashes into tree in median on Route 6 in Sandwich

November 26, 2020

SANDWICH – A car crashed into a tree in the median of Route 6 in Sandwich sometime after 2 PM Thursday. Firefighters extricated the driver using the Jaws of Life. The victim was then taken to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

