YARMOUTH – A car reportedly struck a utility pole on Route 28 in Yarmouth about 2:30 PM Monday. The crash was reported to be just east of Seaview Road. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escaped injuries. Eversource was called to replace the pole. Route 28 was closed in the area and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Car crashes into utility pole on Route 28 in Yarmouth
September 25, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
