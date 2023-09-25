You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes into utility pole on Route 28 in Yarmouth

Car crashes into utility pole on Route 28 in Yarmouth

September 25, 2023



YARMOUTH  – A car reportedly struck a utility pole on Route 28 in Yarmouth about 2:30 PM Monday. The crash was reported to be just east of Seaview Road. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escaped injuries. Eversource was called to replace the pole. Route 28 was closed in the area and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

