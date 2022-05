DENNIS – For some unknown reason a male driver of this Hyundai Sonata went off Route 28 hitting a tree. The incident happened near Old Main Street around 11 AM Friday. Dennis Fire and Rescue transported the driver to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Dennis Police kept one lane open alternating traffic until the vehicle was removed.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



de051322 Car into woods.mp4 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.