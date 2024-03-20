You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car crashes through garage door in Mashpee

Car crashes through garage door in Mashpee

March 20, 2024

MASHPEE – A car reportedly crashed through a garage door in Mashpee around 11:15 AM Wednesday on James Circle. The driver was transported to a hospital for evaluation. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

