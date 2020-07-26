YARMOUTH PORT – A single-vehicle crash left a car down an embankment on its side. The crash happened shortly before 6:30 PM on North Dennis Road near Merchant Avenue. The occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and appeared uninjured. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Car ends up down embankment on side in Yarmouth Port
July 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
