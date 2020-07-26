You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car ends up down embankment on side in Yarmouth Port

Car ends up down embankment on side in Yarmouth Port

July 26, 2020

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH PORT – A single-vehicle crash left a car down an embankment on its side. The crash happened shortly before 6:30 PM on North Dennis Road near Merchant Avenue. The occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and appeared uninjured. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 